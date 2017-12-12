ANC Conference 2017

Court dismisses bid to nullify ANC leadership conference in Eastern Cape

12 December 2017 - 10:42 By ADRIENNE CARLISLE
Several ANC members from the OR Tambo‚ Joe Gqabi and Amathola regions had sought to set aside the election of the PEC‚ including that of Mabuyane.
Several ANC members from the OR Tambo‚ Joe Gqabi and Amathola regions had sought to set aside the election of the PEC‚ including that of Mabuyane.
Image: via HeraldLive

The Grahamstown High Court has dismissed with costs a High Court bid to nullify the outcome of the African National Congress’s Eastern Cape provincial elective conference in September.

The order‚ by a full bench of the Grahamstown High Court‚ was read out in the High Court this morning at 10am.

The ruling marks a major victory for newly elected provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and his provincial executive committee.

The unanimous judgment‚ penned by Judge Dawid van Zyl‚ with Judges Thami Beshe and Glenn Goosen agreeing‚ comes just four days before the party’s national elective conference‚ which is due to kick off on Saturday.

Several ANC members from the OR Tambo‚ Joe Gqabi and Amathola regions had sought to set aside the election of the PEC‚ including that of Mabuyane.

At issue was whether or not the conference was legitimately convened in the first place and whether - even if it was - it could lawfully have been allowed to continue after violence broke out and some 46% of the delegates‚ most of whom supported former chair Phumulo Masualle‚ walked out.

The full judgment will be made available later this morning.

-HeraldLIVE 

Read More

Decide as if you're going to die tomorrow: Makgoba to ANC conference

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town has implored ANC branch representatives to set aside factional issues at the party’s 54th elective ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Treat public and private sector corruption equally: Mahlobo

Corruption cases in the public and private sectors must be treated the same‚ the ANC’s David Mahlobo said on Monday.
ANC Conference 2017
17 hours ago

ANC likely to lose majority if Dlamini-Zuma becomes president: research

The ANC is likely to lose its parliamentary majority if it chooses Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as its leader at this month's elective conference‚ ...
Politics
1 day ago

Why talk of unity in the ANC is disingenuous, and dangerous

South Africa is gripped by anxiety laced with anticipation as the much anticipated African National Congress (ANC) 54th elective conference draws ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Court dismisses bid to nullify ANC leadership conference in Eastern ... ANC Conference 2017
  2. Decide as if you're going to die tomorrow: Makgoba to ANC conference Politics
  3. ANC's splitting heirs: party heading for a split, says analysts Business
  4. Tale of two ANC candidates: ANCYL leaders divided on Cyril or NDZ Politics
  5. Treat public and private sector corruption equally: Mahlobo ANC Conference 2017

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X