Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town has implored ANC branch representatives to set aside factional issues at the party’s 54th elective conference this weekend.

He urged them to "put all factional‚ partisan interests aside and to follow their consciences and to be the architects of a flourishing South Africa".

In a public message on Tuesday‚ he said that branch representatives had "the opportunity of a lifetime".

The highly anticipated conference to decide on a new leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma will be held in Johannesburg. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ the president's ex-wife‚ is up against his deputy‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in a race that potentially threatens to split the party.

"As people of faith‚ our hope is always in God and not in any political party or in whoever a party may choose as its leader‚" said the Archbishop.