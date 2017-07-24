A newspaper in the dock on Press Freedom Day

Which organisations, I hear you ask?

The very same Kurdistan Workers' Party that the government had shared a peace table with three years previously, and the Gülenists that the government had jointly been ruling the country with for a decade.

Funnily enough, the risks posed by the Gülen movement had been flagged by these same journalists who now stood accused of being Gülenists.

And the evidence, I hear you ask?

Their reports, interviews, headlines, tweets and columns critical of the government. In other words, they would be tried on charges of journalism.

I, as the former editor-in-chief, was the number-one defendant. I was charged with altering the newspaper’s editorial policy. My first reaction was to exclaim: "So what?" Since when did prosecutors determine a newspaper's editorial policy?

The answer was obvious: since the president’s seizure of the media in his drive for absolute power.

Last year, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan embarked on a sweeping crackdown, accusing his former partner Gülen of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt. This was a "God-sent" opportunity to get rid of his opponents once and for all, even as he purged the civil service of the Gülenists he had personally installed.

Having secured absolute power with a declaration on July 20 of a state of emergency, he then constitutionalised this de facto regime through a referendum held under "civil" martial-law conditions – an amendment rejected by half the nation, all the restrictions and controversial Electoral Commission practices notwithstanding.

Turkey had fended off the coup attempt on July 15 but fell victim to Erdoğan's counter-coup on July 20 – not military rule, but a police state.