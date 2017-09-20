On January 20‚ Essoka‚ president of National Communication Council‚ threatened on the state-owned Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) to suspend or shut down any media organization disseminating “seditious” content regarding demonstrations for secession or federalism in Anglophone regions‚ according to press reports. Essoka named the newspapers Le Messager‚ Cameroon Post‚ The Guardian Post‚ The Times Journal‚ broadcasters Equinoxe TV‚ Spectrum TV‚ Canal 2 International‚ and some community radio stations as allegedly supporting the protests‚ the reports said.

Mokun Njouny Nelson‚ director of Foundation FM in Bamenda‚ said that his station briefly suspended broadcasts itself after the Ministry of Communications’ regional representative summoned him for questioning in April. The intelligence service sent the ministry a security report about the weekly magazine program “News Extra” that claimed the station fanned secession sentiments‚ Nelson said.

Nelson said that Louis Marie Megne‚ who is the regional communication chief and a former journalist‚ ruled that the broadcast was not a problem. “But since the administration is all powerful and usually acts against such professional opinion we opted to suspend the program for a month‚” Nelson said. “It is this sort of administrative intimidation that has made self-censorship in Cameroon the order of the day as media organizations fear confrontation with the all-present administration.”

Another director of a privately owned radio station told CPJ that management decided to stop broadcasting for a few weeks “as we feared we would be victimized.” The station is back on air now‚ but has stopped discussing socioeconomic issues or anything political for self-preservation‚ he said.

Authorities have also attempted to target social media - described by the government-run daily The Cameroon Tribune on November 1‚ 2016 as "fast becoming a threat to peace and a secret instrument of manipulation.” In a November 10‚ 2016 speech to parliament‚ Cavaye Yeguie Djibril‚ speaker of the National Assembly‚ called social media "a new form of terrorism ... as dangerous as a missile‚" according to media reports.

And in January‚ Cameroon’s Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications sent mobile phone users text messages warning that they could face between six months and two years in prison and fines of up to 10 million Central African francs (US$17‚900) for sharing information about unrest.

Meanwhile‚ some journalists who tone down their coverage of sensitive issues to avoid arrest or penalization of their news outlets find that they are squeezed between factions.

A journalist from the privately owned English-language daily The Guardian Post said that the newspaper’s editorial line was tempered after the paper’s bureau chief Fofung was arrested in February. A warning the same month from the National Communication Council accused the outlet of fueling the Anglophone crisis and threatened to shut it down if it did not immediately stop running articles on secession and federalism. The warning was repeatedly broadcast on the state-run CRTV. The Guardian Post management decided to drop all reports on calls for secession and the country's return to a two-state federation‚ the journalist‚ who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal‚ said.

“Our readers see the change and believe we are supporting the regime‚” the journalist said. “[Anglophone] agitators are now making calls [on social media] to boycott our newspaper and even threatening reporters and their families. Either way we are not free. They don’t understand the pressure we are under.”

The Guardian Post journalist said sales have dropped drastically “since we kind of shifted from tough reporting on the crisis.”

Livelihoods are also at risk. Anjianjei Constantine‚ who hosted “Talking Point” on the privately owned LTM satellite television station in Douala‚ told CPJ he was fired in January after refusing to sign a document saying that he would abide by a government directive to not discuss secession or federalism.

Constantine said his boss‚ Marthe Mouaha‚ told him that Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary had threatened in a phone call to ban the show and stop a government subsidy to the station. “After the warning from my boss‚ she decided to personally censor the guests that came on ‘Talking Point.’ She told me that she can't afford to forfeit her subsidy from the government because of me‚” Constantine said.

Mouaha did not respond to CPJ’s request for comment. The communication minister did not respond to CPJ’s emailed request for comment.

Journalists reporting for international outlets on the unrest and prosecutions of alleged protest organizers have also been affected. On December 12‚ 2016‚ masked security officers detained Zigoto Tchaya‚ a local reporter for broadcaster France 24‚ for one day after he interviewed a barrister and activist based in Bamenda‚ according to media reports. And on February 1‚ BBC correspondent Randy Joe Sa'ah was arrested and his equipment seized for recording an impromptu briefing by the defense counsel of a group of activists when their trial before a military tribunal was postponed. The journalist told CPJ he was charged as an “accessory to propagate false information" and released on bail.

More recently‚ the National Communication Council sought to restrict broadcasting of channels operating outside of Cameroon to English-speaking regions‚ according to reports. Essoka told journalists in Bamenda in July that cable distributors in the Northwest and Southwest regions airing the signal of the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Corporation would be sanctioned‚ without specifying the penalties. Essoka said the South Africa-based channel was out to destabilize Cameroon‚ reports said.

The council’s actions led several journalists to tell CPJ that they believe the council is acting beyond its mandate. Tatah Mentan‚ a former journalism professor at the University of Yaoundé who is now in the U.S.‚ said‚ “The [communication council] is simply there to recommend. The law courts are there for libel and sedition‚ not the council.”

In a statement to CPJ‚ Essoka said that the National Communication Council is a regulatory and consultative organ and “has the right to take punitive action toward media organizations.” Essoka denied that the council is threatening journalists to prevent critical reporting. “When a complaint is addressed to us‚ we take time to investigate. We hear both parts to understand the matter‚” Essoka said. “We try as much as possible to protect the journalists” and do not interfere in the editorial independence of news outlets‚ he said.

CPJ reached out to state-owned media outlets‚ including the state broadcaster CRTV and Cameroon Tribune newspaper‚ for their views on conditions for the press‚ but no one responded to the requests for interview.

Press associations have tried to push back against the crackdown‚ with limited success. When a group of journalists attempted to form the Consortium of Journalism Associations in the Southwest region in December 2016‚ the governor of the English-speaking region‚ Bernard Okalia Bilai‚ threatened its leaders with arrest if they didn’t close the association‚ according to media reports and members of the consortium who spoke with CPJ on condition of anonymity.

The consortium had threatened‚ in a statement‚ to boycott government press conferences if English-language versions of documents were not made available.

Bilai did not immediately respond to CPJ’s call and text messages requesting comment.

Mentan‚ the former journalism professor‚ told CPJ that conditions for media freedom in Cameroon are more repressive than the 1990s when many journalists went into exile or were arrested.

Still‚ some journalists are defiant. Agbortem‚ the co-founder of online magazine Camer Veritas and an opposition politician who was arrested in his office in Douala on January 25‚ had published several opinion articles critical of the Cameroon authorities and supportive of the Anglophone protests. He was accused of inciting terrorism and destabilizing the government‚ but was released on bail on March 3. Agbortem said authorities questioned him about articles in Camer Veritas and social media posts‚ as well as meetings he allegedly had with opposition politicians.

He told CPJ‚ “I am not afraid to stand up for the truth. I will not be silenced.” Regarding the terrorism law‚ he said journalists like Abba were being compelled to reveal their sources‚ “even if it’s information they don’t have.”

Agbortem‚ who had been facing a military tribunal‚ said that the August 30 presidential decree cleared him of all charges.

International reaction

Local and international media and rights groups have protested Cameroon’s use of the anti-terror law to target critical journalists. The Northwest chapter of the independent Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists and the independent Cameroon Journalists’ Trade Union called for their colleagues’ release earlier in the year. At the World Editors Forum in Durban‚ South Africa‚ in June‚ the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers adopted a resolution about the lack of press freedom in Cameroon. And in May‚ Jovial Rantao‚ chairman of the African Editors Forum‚ released a statement condemning Abba’s conviction and sentencing.

Abdulwaheed Odusile‚ president of the Federation of African Journalists‚ who was in Cameroon in May‚ told CPJ that “press freedom is non-existent in that country.”

“The economic environment is suffocating and the administrative control [is] draconian‚ leaving the media little or no room to thrive. For any media organization whether print or broadcast to survive in Cameroon today‚ it must toe the government line or die‚” Odusile said.

However‚ international bodies such as the European Union‚ African Union‚ and U.N.‚ as well as countries partnering with Cameroon in the fight against violent extremism‚ have been slow to publicly condemn its actions. Cameroon is a partner in a Multinational Joint Task Force to fight Boko Haram‚ which is supported by the U.K.‚ France‚ and other EU and AU member states. Yet besides a statement from France’s then-foreign minister condemning the treatment of Abba in December 2016 and calling for his release‚ none have publicly condemned the abuse of power‚ or made public statements to demand the journalists be released.

The U.N. Security Council also failed to publicly call out Cameroon for its failure to uphold human rights including freedom of expression. Speaking as the then-president of the Security Council‚ U.K. permanent representative Matthew Rycroft told reporters that the internet shutdown and rights abuses in the Anglophone areas “didn’t come up in a formal meeting” with Cameroonian officials during a trip to the country in March‚ which coincided with the internet shutdown.

“I think that makes sense because we were going there to look at the threat to international peace and security that emanates from Boko Haram and the related issues‚” he said. Rycroft said that the rights abuses were raised in informal meetings with the Cameroonian government.

Since then‚ the U.N. has started to apply pressure on Cameroon and offered to mediate in the ongoing unrest. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told a delegation from the country’s prime minister’s office in early August to ensure that justice is granted to all those detained during the unrest‚ according to The Guardian Post. The U.N. special representative for Central Africa‚ François Louncény Fall‚ urged Cameroon in April to release the detainees.

In a June 2017 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson‚ Congressman Donald Payne Jr. requested an investigation into human rights abuses in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The U.S. provides troops and‚ as of December 2016‚ has allocated at least $130 million to support the country’s fight against Boko Haram. Payne said that violence and the jailing of journalists contravene the U.S. Leahy Law prohibiting the country from providing assistance to foreign forces proven to have committed gross violations of human rights. Separately‚ in a letter to President Biya in April‚ U.S. Senator Richard Durbin requested that authorities release the jailed journalists and expressed concern that these arrests “are also part of a larger troubling crackdown on the press.”

A State Department spokesperson told CPJ in an email‚ “The Department of State takes seriously all allegations of human rights abuses by foreign security forces‚ and we review each allegation on a case-by-case basis to determine whether it constitutes credible information of a gross violation of human rights under the Leahy law.”

With elections scheduled for next year‚ and Cameroon due to host the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in 2019‚ the stifling of criticism‚ including through the anti-terror law‚ are likely to come under increased international scrutiny.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The Committee to Protect Journalists offers the following recommendations:

To the Cameroonian government:

Release all jailed journalists and foster an environment conducive to press freedom by revising the country’s 2014 anti-terrorism laws to ensure it cannot be used to jail journalists; decriminalizing defamation; and ensuring that security forces respect the confidentiality of journalists’ sources.

Ensure Cameroon’s anti-terrorism law is in line with international human rights standards and end the use of military courts and the death penalty during the trials of civilians.

Abolish detention without trial and ensure that arrests and detentions comply with international human rights law.

Launch an independent investigation into allegations that the intelligence service tortured RFI journalist Ahmed Abba in custody. Investigate claims that journalists detained in the headquarters of the National Gendarmerie in Yaoundé faced ill-treatment and inhumane conditions.

Order the government and National Communication Council to cease threatening the economic viability of critical outlets.

Abolish the National Communication Council and establish a new independent broadcast regulator with narrowly defined powers‚ along the lines of the Federal Communications Commission in the U.S.

Allow the media to establish independent self-regulatory bodies without interference from government.

Ensure that independent and self-regulatory associations‚ such as the Consortium of Journalism Associations‚ are able to operate freely and without interference.

Provide visas to international rights groups‚ including CPJ‚ and journalists so that they can investigate and report on conditions in Cameroon.

To International Organisations:

The U.N. and African Union’s special rapporteurs on freedom of expression should independently investigate press freedom conditions in Cameroon in advance of the country’s Universal Periodic Review.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights should investigate the arbitrary arrests and prolonged detention of journalists in Cameroon.

The Confederation of African Football should insist that the Cameroonian government releases all jailed journalists and ensures the free movement of the press ahead of it hosting the 2019 African Cup of Nations

To the International Community:

Strongly and unequivocally condemn the ongoing detention of journalists in Cameroon and refute Cameroon’s attempts to equate journalism with terrorism.

Members of the Multinational Joint Task Force must ensure that Cameroon abides by international human rights standards and that any financial and other assistance provided through the mechanism is in line with obligations to ensure respect for human rights‚ fundamental freedoms and the rule of law as per U.N. Security Council resolution 2178 (2014).

Ensure that recommendations related to improving press freedom feature prominently in Cameroon’s Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights‚ when it comes up for its third examination in 2018 at the U.N. Human Rights Council.

To the European Union and E.U. Member States: