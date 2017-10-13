Rude people make a difference to everyone’s lives

I was walking down the road in my neighbourhood recently when I saw a woman chasing a car. This is not as unusual as it may sound. We have many odd characters in my neck of the woods: there's a man who sings Elvis songs in a Marilyn Monroe voice; there is an otherwise perfectly sober and composed lady who sometimes forgets to wear pants.

It would not surprise me at all one day to see a woman chasing a car because she self-identifies as a dog and is trying to add to her hubcap collection, but this wasn't that sort of situation.

The woman doing the chasing was one of those official parking attendants in the bright bibs whose job it is to charge you R7.50 for half an hour, or whatever it is, when you park on Main Road or Regent Road. It's not a great job, being one of those parking officials, because the money you take home is dependent on the money you're paid by members of the public, which means you have to engage with members of the public and, while not all human beings are rotten and vile, I think we can all agree that members of the public most certainly are.