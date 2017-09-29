The genius of social control is that it is done through petty distractions

Wednesday night I went to see the annual one-act play festival at a Cape Town temple of secondary education. It was my first time in a high school since I left one, and all I could do was stare at boys' hair. Holy heck, there were some magnificent topiaries out there, a kind of roll-call of hairy highlights from the last half- century.

There was a Hugh Grant and a couple of Biebers, several permutations of Bob Dylan, a Mark Lottering, a bouffant Bea Arthur, a corn-rowed Beckham, some beaded Stevie Wonders, half a Colin Kaepernick and at least two Young Prince Williams. I think I even saw a Rachel from Friends, but that might have been a student teacher.

I was quite dazzled but then my eyes fell upon one young fellow in particular and after that I couldn't look away. What he had on his head was not so much hair as one of those brambly defensive thickets that Roman legions cultivated around their encampments when bivouacking in barbarian territories.