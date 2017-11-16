Another big loss for an arrogant kleptocracy

Wake up, South Africa! Losing out on hosting Rugby World Cup 2023 is, to some degree, yet another symptom of the arrogant kleptocracy we have become.

We won the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and then lost it after trying to renege on what we had promised to deliver.

With RWC 2023 we won the recommendation but lost the all-important vote - SA Rugby bosses were leading this race.

If the plan was to rely on the integrity of the World Rugby voters, then Mark Alexander and his cohorts were naive. Had they forgotten how we got the 2010 Soccer World Cup?

The very voters they relied on were all politicians, albeit in the realm of rugby, and we know politicians don't do integrity.

The SA Rugby brains trust may be sharks in the ponds of South Africa, but they're guppies in international waters.