Suddenly, there's light on shadows of state capture

The state-capture story cannot be properly understood until the role of Jacob Zuma in its many machinations is fully explained, but, frustratingly, the detail of this has lurked in the shadows of inference and supposition.

That all changed on Wednesday with the sensational testimony of former Eskom board chairman Zola Tsotsi to parliament's state-capture inquiry. Tsotsi's description of an alleged meeting at Zuma's Durban residence in 2015 is arguably the most specific detail yet aired pointing to the president's hand in things.

Tsotsi painted Zuma at the centre of the conspiracy on which the crooked Gupta empire was built rather than as some pliable politician being puppet-mastered from Saxonwold.

Tsotsi's description of the Durban meeting is significant because it also appears to confirm the long-held suspicions of now former SAA chair Dudu Myeni's broader role in the affairs of state.