JZ told me to 'shed these top execs': Zola Tsotsi

Former Eskom board chairman Zola Tsotsi was the first witness in parliament's state- capture inquiry to implicate President Jacob Zuma in the capture of the power utility.

Tsotsi dropped several bombshells in his testimony before the inquiry.

He told of how, in March 2015, former SA Airways board chairman Dudu Myeni asked him to arrange an "audience" with Zuma to discuss Eskom.

Tsotsi told MPs he went to Zuma's Durban home on March 7 2015 where he met Myeni, her son Thalente and Nick Lennell, introduced as a lawyer.

Tsotsi said Myeni had told him that, because of Eskom's financial difficulties, an inquiry should be instituted and three of the utility's executives - acting CEO Tshediso Matona, Dan Marokane and Matshela Koko - should be suspended.