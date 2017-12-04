ANC 'unity' a ticket to loot

There are only 12 days to go before the ANC national conference starts at Nasrec, Johannesburg. The prospect of Cyril Ramaphosa becoming president of the party is giving many of his comrades palpitations and loose tummies. The era of patronage and looting is about to be disrupted, many of them think.

This is the motive behind the feverish call for unity from the likes of President Jacob Zuma, Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza and many others now criss-crossing the country talking of dire consequences if the party does not have a "united" leadership.

It is now clear that Ramaphosa is ahead in the leadership race.

Tomorrow, the biggest of the ANC's provinces by membership numbers, KwaZulu-Natal, will pronounce on its leadership preferences. There are no surprises there - Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will get the province's nomination to succeed Jacob Zuma.