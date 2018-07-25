Don't expect the ANC to stop choosing dodgy candidates

An ANC leader once boasted that the corruption allegations against him, which were splashed in a weekly newspaper, had made him popular with the ladies.

“Chief, if women read about you being accused of stealing money, they think you have money.”

He repeated this ridiculous claim when we met recently – after another story linked him to a dodgy contract.

It is not my forte to judge women’s relationship choices, and frankly it’s none of my business.

However, we are allowed to judge the ANC for harbouring, and elevating to senior positions, individuals with questionable ethics and zero integrity.

The leader is one of a long list of controversial individuals who, despite walking around with dark clouds hanging over their heads, somehow repeatedly get elected to influential positions within the ANC.

