Now that we're shorn of Shaun, these are Cyril's options

14 August 2018 - 06:41 By Karyn Maughan
Leader of the Congress of the People (Cope) Mosiuoa Lekota exits the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on August 13 2018. The court ruled that the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as NPA head was unconstitutional and invalid.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions as soon as possible after the Constitutional Court invalidated the appointment of advocate Shaun Abrahams, leaving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leaderless.

At this point it remains unclear whether the president will choose to appoint an acting national director (NDPP) from the three deputy national directors, or whether he has already decided on the person he wants for the permanent post.

The deputy national directors eligible to act as NDPP under the National Prosecuting Authority Act are Willie Hofmeyr, Silas Ramaite and Nomvula Mokhatla.

Ramaphosa is considering whether to suspend the fourth deputy, advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

