Now that we're shorn of Shaun, these are Cyril's options

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions as soon as possible after the Constitutional Court invalidated the appointment of advocate Shaun Abrahams, leaving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) leaderless.

At this point it remains unclear whether the president will choose to appoint an acting national director (NDPP) from the three deputy national directors, or whether he has already decided on the person he wants for the permanent post.

The deputy national directors eligible to act as NDPP under the National Prosecuting Authority Act are Willie Hofmeyr, Silas Ramaite and Nomvula Mokhatla.

Ramaphosa is considering whether to suspend the fourth deputy, advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, pending an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.