Ships‚ boats and yachts sailing south of Durban have been warned to be on the lookout for more than a dozen shipping containers thought to be floating in the sea after being swept from the deck of a cargo vessel in rough weather last week.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) issued an urgent warning on Monday night after the steel shipping containers were dislodged from the MSC Chloe just before midnight on Tuesday‚ August 7‚ about 21 nautical miles (39km) east-south-east of Durban.

The vessel was approaching Durban harbour after sailing from Port Elizabeth when the containers were swept off the deck.

SAMSA said it had launched an investigation into the loss of 13 containers at a water depth of about 550m.