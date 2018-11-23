Ideas

Confusing and bizarre: The short, shocking farce of Van Rooyen's reign

Ranjeni Munusamy Associate editor: analysis
23 November 2018 - 09:00
Des van Rooyen
Des van Rooyen
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

The tragicomedy of Des van Rooyen’s brief stint as finance minister in December 2015 was on full display at the state capture inquiry on Thursday as former national treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile recounted the department’s close encounter with state capture.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Fuzile told of Van Rooyen’s bizarre instructions to him, his confusion about his advisers appointed by the Guptas and the attempt to “decimate” the national treasury, whose excellence had been recognised worldwide.

Most read

  1. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  2. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  3. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  4. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show Ideas

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X