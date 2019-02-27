Rape, scandal and politics: why Kodwa should brace for impact

Because of who he is and what he represents, the rape allegation against ANC presidency spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is politically explosive. Nobody seems to know how to navigate the matter.

Until the alleged victim lays a complaint with the police, Kodwa and rival factions in the ANC are caught in a holding pattern – but there is no doubt that Kodwa’s adversaries will use the allegation as a weapon against him and those loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.