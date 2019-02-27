Ideas

Rape, scandal and politics: why Kodwa should brace for impact

27 February 2019 - 07:00 By Ranjeni Munusamy
According to Sunday Times political reporter Ranjeni Munusamy head of the ANC presidency Zizi Kodwa must buckle up because the rape allegations against him could be a long and bumpy journey.
According to Sunday Times political reporter Ranjeni Munusamy head of the ANC presidency Zizi Kodwa must buckle up because the rape allegations against him could be a long and bumpy journey.
Image: Masi Losi

Because of who he is and what he represents, the rape allegation against ANC presidency spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is politically explosive. Nobody seems to know how to navigate the matter.

Until the alleged victim lays a complaint with the police, Kodwa and rival factions in the ANC are caught in a holding pattern – but there is no doubt that Kodwa’s adversaries will use the allegation as a weapon against him and those loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

LISTEN to further analysis in our podcast, the Sunday Times Politics Weekly: 

Most read

  1. Booby traps everywhere as Cyril tries to make a clean breast of it Ideas
  2. OPINION | A victim of law: The injustice of Davison murder charges Ideas
  3. Is Helen Zille racist? Here's the Vrye Weekblad view Ideas
  4. ANALYSIS | How low voter turnout hurt the ANC - and could hurt again in two ... Ideas
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Mama Action and Daddy Cool will run the parliamentary show Ideas

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
X