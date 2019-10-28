Seeing Mmusi as a victim is racist – just like the irrelevant DA

There has been much indignant shouting and chest-beating over the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as leader of the Democratic Alliance.

If you were an alien in SA last week you would have thought Maimane was a hero among black South Africans.

Much of the commentary on Maimane has come from black people who often called Maimane horrendous names on social media and to his face, likening him to a betrayer of the black race.

