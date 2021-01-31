Health minister Zweli Mkhize: The next chapter in our Covid battle

If one were to write a tome on SA’s enduring battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, Monday would mark a new chapter — one of anticipation, hope and possibility.

This chapter would mark the start of our climax, after many pages charting the country’s 11-month campaign to best prevent the spread of infection and save lives.

Those pages would have drawn the tears of many a health-care worker who watched their patients take their last breath; described the quiet desperation of a breadwinner who lost his or her job in an economy shrunken by necessary, life-saving restrictions; and painted pictures of silent streets.

We ought to not forget these arduous verses for they help us appreciate the necessity of what is about to come.

February 1 will mark the arrival of the country’s first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines, destined for the OR Tambo International Airport from Pune, India. It is a monumental moment for many reasons: it marks the dedicated collaboration of global scientific and medical fraternities who worked to develop vaccines in record time; the culmination of months of negotiation between government and manufacturers; and the start of SA’s first phase of vaccine rollouts.

The first phase will aim to vaccinate all of the country’s front-line health-care workers across the spectrum, from surgeons to cleaners. They will be treated in the most part with the COVISHIELD vaccine developed by AstraZeneca which uses viral vector technology to build immunity.

The entry of the vaccine into the body stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies to destroy the virus. When the individual does catch the coronavirus, their immune system recognises the virus and is able to destroy it.