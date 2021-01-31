Health minister Zweli Mkhize lets slip Covid-19 vaccine surprise

SA has secured another 20-million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, taking the total on order to more than 42-million.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told the Sunday Times on Friday: "These vaccines are secured and awaiting manufacturers to submit final agreements with details of delivery dates and exact amounts."

This is the government's single biggest order to date. It earlier secured 9-million doses from Johnson & Johnson, 12-million from Covax and 1.5-million from AstraZeneca through the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The first batch - 1-million doses from SII - is due to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport tomorrow. These will be used to vaccinate public and private health-care workers. The first vaccination is due to take place within 10-14 days, after the consignment has been checked and cleared.

Further vaccine orders would be announced once details had been finalised, Mkhize said.

"We are negotiating, largely with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, but some of it is coming via the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team and Covax.