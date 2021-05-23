We need a decisive action-oriented leadership to tackle economic sabotage

SA public discourse, as indeed law enforcement agencies, does not pay sufficient attention to economic sabotage as a priority crime which offends against the rights and wellbeing of SA citizens. Someone who destroys public infrastructure in the course of protest action is no ordinary protester. They are a criminal economic saboteur and must be treated as such.

It hardly requires emphasis that economic sabotage exacerbates poverty, inequality and unemployment; first by delaying or altogether stopping development projects; and second, by communicating a message to would-be investors that SA is not a worthy investment destination; and third, by emboldening criminals who must sooner or later seek to test their success in other areas of social life.

It also behoves the leadership at local, provincial and national levels to crack the whip. Put politely, this has so far not always been the case and we require a decisive action-oriented leadership to send an unequivocal message that there are certain forms of conduct which will not be tolerated.

So, where it can be established that the reason for a protest is that the ringleaders seek or sought to benefit materially from the obstruction of normal economic activity, the criminals ought not to be charged, among others, for economic sabotage.

The change in public discourse we require should also endeavour to find the necessary balance between citizens’ rights as enshrined in the Bill of Rights and the responsibilities we have to ourselves as individuals, those immediately around us and the country as a whole. A one-sided narrative which places emphasis on rights at the exclusion of responsibilities will not help us to produce a nation that takes its destiny in its own hands.

None of this will succeed if we do not create an environment that is intolerant to a range of abnormalities that are slowly becoming serious normalities as the culprits dress their criminal enterprises in supposedly legitimate political clothing. Acting individually and in concert, political parties have no less a role to play. But state institutions whose job it is to address the various aspects of the challenge at hand must rise to the occasion much as the media should continue to expose the highway robbers for who they are.

• Mashile-Nkosi is executive chairperson of Kalagadi Manganese, a mining company that has operations in the Northern Cape and is headquartered in Johannesburg.