Boastful ANC officials spent R30 on chicken feet, 'supporting local economy'

The street vendor who sold high-flying ANC officials chicken feet while on the campaign trail in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, says she was paid R30 for her stock, which they used in a controversial video to boast about supporting the local economy and “for the sake of the vote”.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Loyiso Masuku, Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and member of the Joburg mayoral committee for corporate and shared services, caused a stir on social media when a video of them went viral where they appeared to gloat about eating chicken feet “for the sake of the vote”.

The ANC officials were in Meriting informal settlement in Ennerdale on Wednesday where they were campaigning for the party during the by-elections held in the ward that included the impoverished area.

