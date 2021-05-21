South Africa

Boastful ANC officials spent R30 on chicken feet, 'supporting local economy'

Mazibuko, Masuku have apologised for controversial video

21 May 2021 - 09:39
Maki Mokoena, 35, the woman who sold chicken feet to the ANC delegation in Meriting.
Maki Mokoena, 35, the woman who sold chicken feet to the ANC delegation in Meriting.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The street vendor who sold high-flying ANC officials chicken feet while on the campaign trail in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, says she was paid R30 for her stock, which they used in a controversial video to boast about supporting the local economy and “for the sake of the vote”.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Loyiso Masuku, Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary and member of the Joburg mayoral committee for corporate and shared services, caused a stir on social media when a video of them went viral where they appeared to gloat about eating chicken feet “for the sake of the vote”.

The ANC officials were in Meriting informal settlement in Ennerdale on Wednesday where they were campaigning for the party during the by-elections held in the ward that included the impoverished area.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE

'For the sake of the vote!': MEC Faith Mazibuko apologises as chicken feet remark raises ire

Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku and Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko feature in a video where they appear to be belittling ...
Politics
23 hours ago

ANC weathers its storms better than DA if by-elections are any indication

Both parties have been plagued by controversies, but opposition seems to have taken the biggest hit as it loses wards
Politics
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  2. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  3. R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death South Africa
  4. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News
  5. KZN advocates slam poor treatment of two judges at recent JSC interviews South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X