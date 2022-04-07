SA's no-fee school system can’t undo inequality

A defining feature of South Africa is the level of inequality in almost all spheres of society. Nowhere is this more observable than in the schooling sector.

It’s not unusual to find wealthy schools, comparable to the best anywhere in the world, within 5km of poor schools. Some blame for this inequality can be attributed to the lingering effects of racially biased funding that favoured white people during apartheid.

But it does raise the question of why, after more than two-and-a-half decades of democracy, poor children of SA continue to sit in overcrowded classrooms with crumbling floors and broken windows. There are still schools in SA where pit latrines are in use, a fact education authorities are well aware of.

To its credit, the state implemented a school funding policy in 2006 with the intention of achieving equity. This no-fee school policy ranks public schools according to five groups, or quintiles. The poorest schools, those serving the poorest communities, fall into quintile one. The richest schools are in quintile five.

Schools in quintiles one to three cannot charge school fees. They receive a larger allocation per pupil from the department of basic education budget than the fee-paying schools in quintiles four and five.