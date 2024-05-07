"The inspiration behind this creation stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece," Rousteing told Vogue.
"The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result."
Tyla was drawn to the idea for its creativity and was keen to wear the gown after seeing early sketches by Rousteing.
"The idea was crazy and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at the Met."
The dress was not all dust but a conceptual wearable sculpture. It features three different colours of sand mixed with specks of crystal studs. While the boxy hourglass clutch has been a favourite for some at houses like Balenciaga, the bag got a literal spin for Tyla's ensemble with the sands of time.
From Mzansi to the Met Gala: Tyla stuns at fashion’s top red carpet event
The local pop sensation wows in a gown made of sand
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
When one says they have ascended the Met steps, they might not mean it in the same way local hitmaker Tyla did for the annual Met Gala.
The annual affair is typically hosted on the first Monday in May to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum's fashion department. The glitzy gala is invite only from Vogue magazine, and has seen Beyoncé, the Kardashians and Rihanna in a famous "omelette dress" turn heads at what is considered the most important red carpet event to attend.
Joining other fashion icons in designs by top designers was the Water singer, who rocked up in a statuesque gown made of sand. The creation of Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, the custom gown was his take on the "Garden of Time" theme based on the time loop short story of the same name.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Image: Supplied
