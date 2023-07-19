While many might ask when the final season of The Bachelor will hit small screens, the show has asked the question on whether it’s too late to fall in love.
Businessman Gerry Turner will be looking to go on bended knee in a new spinoff titled The Golden Bachelor.
While it has not been made clear what age the women vying for his affections will be, Turner says he is looking for a partner who is “high energy”.
While many might be riddled with questions on how they feel about Turner's inclusion, here are some fun facts you might need to know before the golden age of The Bachelor kicks off.
Five facts about 'The Bachelor’s' grandpa looking for love
Gerry Turner makes history as the oldest cast member of the show
Image: 123rf/lsantilli
HE LIKES IT QUICK
His food that is. Turner is a retired entrepreneur whose work extends into owning a number of businesses, including fast food chain Mr Quick Restaurant, which can be seen on his official LinkedIn profile. This also includes a number of other businesses including the Gold's Gym chain.
HIGH SCHOOL SWEETHEART
Turner has not been a Hugh Hefner all his life. The bachelor was married to his high school sweetheart for 43 years. In an interview with Good Morning America, Turner shared that his wife, Toni, passed away six weeks after retiring.
Toni paved her own way with her career as a financial trader and lecturer.
FATHER OF TWO
From his marriage with Toni, Turner has two daughters, Angie and Toni, as well as two granddaughters Charlee and Payton.
LONG WALKS ON THE LAKE
In a story by ABC, Turner proves to be quite the family man, already having built his dream home, a lake house in Indiana, US.
NEED FOR SPEED
There won't be any knitting around with Gerry. Looking for a high-energy partner, a piece by Variety reveals that Turner hopes to find someone who will enjoy four-by-four rides with him. The adrenaline junky is also a keen fan of pickleball, a type of tennis played with paddles and a hollow plastic ball.
