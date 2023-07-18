The rise of beard transplants: how the trend is saving men's dating lives

Much like fashion fads and trends, beards tend to come in and out of style. Whether it's dapper dandies who look up to the stylish gents at Pitti Uomo or women making a political statement, your facial hair can be symbolic and personal.
While myths that the bigger the beard the bigger the ego, Dr Kashmal Kalan, the medical director at aesthetics clinic Alvi Armani, finds there's a deeper reason more men are growing their beards.
In research, Kalan found an increasing number of men are looking for dominance when trying to find a partner.
Research has shown women have reported they consider men with beards to be the healthiest and best suited to parenting, as they look more mature, according to Kalan. In terms of confidence, it can come as quite a blow to many men if they are unable to grow even the slightest bit of facial hair, with devastating social and psychological effects.
“This can be very detrimental to a man’s self-esteem, which is why so many supplements and oils are available on the market to help stimulate beard growth,” Dr Kalan explains. “But your ability to grow a beard can usually be traced to genetic factors, which means the chances of oils and supplements having an effect are slim.”
He advises men with sparse or patchy facial hair to consider beard transplants. With advancements in the technology behind them, they have become a much more attractive solution, Kalan says.
HOW IT WORKS
Beard transplants involve surgery in which hair follicles are removed from the back and sides of the head where the hair is thicker and transplanted to the affected area. This ensures that after a beard transplant, the hair will grow naturally dense. It is also a place where hair can be extracted safely without the possibility of hair loss, Dr Kalan says.
As one of the top-rated hair transplant clinics globally, Alvi Armani uses the follicular unit extraction (FUE) method for the best results.
“Whether you are suffering hair loss, a lack of facial hair or even require a transplant for your eyebrows or eyelashes, the good news is that there are professional, modern medical options available to get you the results and boost of confidence you need,” he concludes.
