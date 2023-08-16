Here's how you can match the right perfume with your clothes

“The beauty of fragrance is it speaks to your heart, and hopefully someone else's,” are wise words shared by actress and style icon Elizabeth Taylor. While the many fads that dictate the way we dress can change over time, there are staples that always stay in our closets. And with those, there is always the perfect perfume to pair it with.
Image: Nito500/123rf
“The beauty of fragrance is it speaks to your heart, and hopefully someone else's,” are wise words shared by actress and style icon Elizabeth Taylor. While the many fads that dictate the way we dress can change over time, there are staples that always stay in our closets. And with those, there is always the perfect perfume to pair it with.
Shakil Ahmad, from perfume brand Gold Series, says fragrances have become the ultimate fashion accessory, enhancing and elevating a look.
Matching the right fragrance with the best items in your repertoire, Ahmad believes, can take your style game to the ultimate level. Here are his five tips on how to make this work:
KNITWEAR
Image: Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images for The Wants Social / Copenhagen Studios
Pair it with a comforting scent with notes of vanilla or cinnamon, and the combination of texture, fit and fragrance brings the outfit together like never before. It's these small details that can transform an outfit into a personal expression of who you are, no matter your budget.
SUMMER DRESS
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
A light and fresh fragrance with floral notes, such as rose or jasmine, and citrus undertones such as lemon or bergamot, perfectly complement the femininity and airiness of a summer dress, enhancing the overall feel of the outfit and the warm weather.
T-SHIRT AND JEANS
Image: Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The casual and laid-back style of jeans and a tee calls for a fragrance that's effortlessly fresh and clean. Aquatic and green notes provide a refreshing vibe, while the woody undertones add a touch of sophistication.
POWER SUIT
Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
The oriental notes of patchouli and amber provide a sense of depth and richness, creating a feminine and empowering fragrance that perfectly complements your commanding presence in a power suit. Step into the room with grace and poise, leaving a lasting and memorable impression on everyone around you.
ATHLEISURE
Image: Donell Woodson/Getty Images
Athleisure wear is about comfort and functionality. A fresh and sporty fragrance with citrus and green notes harmonises with the active and energetic nature of athleisure outfits, making it perfect for a day of casual activities.
