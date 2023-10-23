As the 90s continue to dominate buying trends, it was only a matter of time before black would come to dominate local runways. Allowing wearers to take on an understated and effortless approach, black making a comeback reflects a need for designers to return to basics.
From work to play, SA Fashion Week embraced 'sliving' on the runway
Sliving (a combination of slaying and living) is pushing designers to embrace a bit of flair
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Another South African Fashion Week (SAFW) season wrapped up at the weekend with the finest in sustainable wear displayed to lovers of style.
With sustainability being a major part of collections seen on SAFW runways, designers showcased highly wearable staples that captured the DNA of each of their brands.
With dazzling colours and striking prints dominating the pieces on display, it would appear sliving (a combination of slaying and living) is pushing designers to embrace a bit of flair.
WORKWEAR
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
With the year coming to an end soon, this is a good time to look at future trends when the all-important winter season kicks in.
Workwear was seen in an array of looks made for every kind of professional, making the staple much more fun this season. Rather than lean on boring colours, the likes of Michael Ludwig, Munkus and The Bam Collective reimagined staples such as blazers, blouses and low-hemline skirts with bold colours, unconventional cuts and dramatic silhouettes.
WAISTLINES
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
A considered garment is a great way to display a level of taste and refinement. This could be seen in clean-cut and minimal looks from Munkus and a number of bodycon dresses that hug the body, as at VNTU.
This was also employed in layered looks styled by Oyama Gonintebe or exposed midriffs from Thula-Tu, a nod to favourable trans-seasonal weather.
Belts were big for many of the designers' collections, with chunky and corset variations seen on the catwalks of Leon von Solms. Menswear had tapered cuts as well, embraced by bespoke designer Franc Elis.
BACK TO BLACK
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
As the 90s continue to dominate buying trends, it was only a matter of time before black would come to dominate local runways. Allowing wearers to take on an understated and effortless approach, black making a comeback reflects a need for designers to return to basics.
The colour dominated menswear seen on runways for Franc Elis and Ephymol, with pockets replacing pinstripes and sequins replacing studs for highly wearable appeal in utilitarian pieces or more mature takes on formal wear.
The colour could be seen for the more seasoned female clientele of Rubicon, who were looking to different shades of grey for more variety. Navy tones and cobalt blues were utilised for contrasting looks by most womenswear designers, shying away from colours best suited for spring.
BAGS
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Gone are the days of the mini- and micro-bags as we embrace the return of the 90s and 2000s statement bags. Whether you are a maximalist turning up the volume or a minimalist wearing vintage staples, bags are getting big again for men and women.
Other than a Viviers model stomping the runway in a life-size sheer backpack, This season's bags at SA Fashion Week are sleek, innovative and embrace everyday wear in comparison to clutch bags and micro-minis best suited for evening wear and trendy social media pics.
HATS
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
Image: Eunice Driver Photography | Official SA Fashion Week Runway Photographer
As social media has been riddled with questions as to why 21st century society doesn't embrace bespoke accessories like riding gloves or walking sticks, it would seem the past is calling in many ways this season. One of those has been the hats worn on a number of runways.
Straw hats dominated for holidaymakers with a preppy or flowy style inclination at Toro-Meraki, Elwen and woollen additions from VNTU.
Conical hats were seen on boxy Japanese silhouettes that were complemented by the kasa and the traditional SeSotho mokorotlo at Czene.24 and Toro-Meraki respectively.
Hats could be seen on today's dandy from the runways for H24 and Musawenkosi. Classics like bucket hats were replaced by sunhats and fedoras favoured by Elwen and Viviers.
