Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is in the spotlight, this time not for being a man-of-the-match but for allegedly uttering a racial slur against England’s flanker Tom Curry during the Rugby World Cup (RWC) semifinal game on Saturday.
The Boks beat England 16-15 in the RWC semifinal at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
However, the win has been followed by controversy.
In audio clips on social media from the referee Ben O'Keeffe's microphone Curry can be heard alleging Mbonambi called him a “white c**t”. He reported the complaint in the 28th minute.
The flanker said to O'Keeffe: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”
O’Keeffe responded by saying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.”
There is no audio in the public domain of Mbonambi's alleged slur.
World Rugby said on Monday it would officially investigate the incident.
There have been mixed reactions to the allegations in the absence of evidence. Many South Africans defended Mbonambi, suggesting Curry could have misunderstood the hooker considering language differences.
The case remains under investigation by South Africa Rugby.
“We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claims,” SA Rugby said.
POLL | Do you believe Boks' Mbonambi uttered a racial slur against England’s Curry?
Image: Dan Mullan
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi is in the spotlight, this time not for being a man-of-the-match but for allegedly uttering a racial slur against England’s flanker Tom Curry during the Rugby World Cup (RWC) semifinal game on Saturday.
The Boks beat England 16-15 in the RWC semifinal at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
However, the win has been followed by controversy.
In audio clips on social media from the referee Ben O'Keeffe's microphone Curry can be heard alleging Mbonambi called him a “white c**t”. He reported the complaint in the 28th minute.
The flanker said to O'Keeffe: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c**t, what do I do?”
O’Keeffe responded by saying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.”
There is no audio in the public domain of Mbonambi's alleged slur.
World Rugby said on Monday it would officially investigate the incident.
There have been mixed reactions to the allegations in the absence of evidence. Many South Africans defended Mbonambi, suggesting Curry could have misunderstood the hooker considering language differences.
The case remains under investigation by South Africa Rugby.
“We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claims,” SA Rugby said.
READ MORE:
Bok Mbonambi’s place in final under threat after alleged racial slur on Curry
Boks somehow turn lost cause against England into World Cup final glory
BLOW BY BLOW | Incredible! Boks snatch last-gasp win against England in RWC semi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos