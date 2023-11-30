'My illness cover was invaluable,' says this cancer and stroke survivor

Vincent Laufs is very much your typical family man. He is a successful self-employed professional, a loving husband, and a father who takes care of his health.

But when his wife Cezanne started noticing that he was often tired and nauseous, she took him to their family doctor for a routine check-up. Little did they know, this visit would change their lives.

Laufs' unexpected diagnosis

To their shock, at 39 years old, Laufs was diagnosed with colon cancer and the family had to brace themselves for an uncertain journey ahead. Luckily, they had illness insurance in place that would provide financial support in case of a severe illness.

They say “lightning never strikes (the same place) twice”, but this was not the case for Laufs. Just four year's later, he suffered a stroke.

Would you and your family be able to survive two illnesses that affect your ability to earn or generate an income for a prolonged period?

The impact of illness on family

With his colon cancer diagnosis, Laufs needed chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which meant he often couldn't work for up to two weeks after each treatment. The whole family felt the impact of his illness. As Cezanne recalls, “The first six months of his cancer treatment were incredibly hectic.”