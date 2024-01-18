The Salt Chef's finest share a preserved lemon recipe you have to try

Preserved lemons are an affordable and flavourful recipe and they are also easy to make.
Prep Time 15 minutes
Yield – 500ml jar
Ingredients
5 large lemons
¼ cup of salt
Instructions
- Ensure you have a clean 500ml glass jar.
- Add 1 tbsp of salt to the bottom of the jar.
- Juice 2 of the lemons
- Slice 3 of the lemons into quarters, but do not slice all the way through.
- Gently open these 3 lemons and sprinkle them liberally with salt, then carefully push them back together.
- Place 1 of the salted lemons in the bottom of the jar, then add 1 tbsp of salt. Then add the next lemon/ clementine, followed by 1 tbsp of salt and then finally the 3rd lemon followed by the 1 tbsp of salt.
- Add the juice from the 2 juiced lemons to cover the fruit.
- Put the lid onto the jar and store the jar in a warm, dry place – not the fridge – and shake once daily for 3 to 4 weeks to distribute the salt evenly. Once you open the jar to enjoy the lemons, then you will need to put it in the fridge to ensure no bacteria gets into the jar.
Preserved lemons and their juices are good for roughly a year!
Preserved lemons have been known to promote good heart health and offer great anti-inflammatory properties.
