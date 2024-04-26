Lifestyle

South African Fashion Week’s sweet escape

A look at the trends dominating local runways this season

26 April 2024 - 15:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bonang Matheba leads the runway at the L'Oreal show.
Bonang Matheba leads the runway at the L'Oreal show.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

Whether you live under a rock or in a pineapple under the sea, you are bound to have come across the headlines painting a grim picture of life in South Africa growing worse.

From rampant crime to load-shedding and crumbling infrastructure, we are living in a society in which people are embracing escapism and constantly seeking inspiration.

Perhaps that is what's behind this season's collections at South African Fashion Week.

From curiosity about how future generations will live to our relationship with the cosmos, the runway was a collection of whimsy and colour sprinkled with dark shades of innovative creations that call for a much-needed getaway.

RESORT FRILLS AND THRILLS

South African fashion takes an escape this spring/summer.
South African fashion takes an escape this spring/summer.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

Resort wear dominated the collections for summer, answering a call for less red carpet glitz and more beach-ready kaftans, wrap dresses and wrap skirts.

Menswear looked to safaris through the staples of Franc Elis spicing up his latest collection with burnt shades of orange. 

FUTURISTIC

An exploration of futuristic designs.
An exploration of futuristic designs.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

No show quite captures the curiosity of the local fashion consumer like Black Coffee. In the recent collection, the designer explored what it would be like dressing aquatic civilisations who live in mobile water cities and what they would need to wear. We also saw sleek cutouts and imaginative cuts in fabrics at Viviers and Heru Shezi.

FREAKUM DRESS

Models on the runway at SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.
Models on the runway at SA Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

Throw away the conservative necklines for daring crop tops and skirt hems higher than the tip of The Leonardo. Exploring the vibrant lifestyles of Gen Z were Italian designers Andreādamo with local stars Munkus and Ezokhetho. In what felt like a 21st century youthquake, James Presents looked to late 1960s and 1970s party wear with shift dresses and colourful stockings. A fan favourite for many on day one of the shows.

ELEVATED CORES

Bows, colours and silhouettes come alive as microtrends glow up.
Bows, colours and silhouettes come alive as microtrends glow up.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

Microtrends from TikTok got the glow up on the runway with countrycore elevated to new heights by Mr Price's Babydoll collection. The collections also leaned into kidcore to embrace the youthful spirit of 2000s trends like Y2Kcore and the eye-catching flair of Barbiecore.

RETURN OF THE HAT

Models walk the runway in recent collections.
Models walk the runway in recent collections.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

Taking international runways and streetstyle by storm, we see conservative trends of the past get a funky remix from local designers. Sun hats and boaters get a maximalist treatment while cloches, bonnets and headwraps are mixed with contemporary styles.

COLOUR OF THE SEASON: 50 SHADES OF BLUE

Looks from SA Fashion Week.
Looks from SA Fashion Week.
Image: Eunice Driver Photography/Official SA Fashion Week Photographer

From cool shades seen on slinky pieces to vibrant eye-catching ensembles, designers embraced the colour this season when looking to make a memorable statement. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From work to play, SA Fashion Week embraced 'sliving' on the runway

Sliving (a combination of slaying and living) is pushing designers to embrace a bit of flair
Lifestyle
6 months ago

WATCH | SA Fashion Week streetwear: the best of day 1

We speak to top style stars about their looks and the hottest trends on the local runway show.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

SA model takes a bite out of Christian Dior’s Big Apple runway

When Durban-born amateur rugby player Luntu Kili's friend recommended him as a model for a local gym two years ago, he thought his pimples and acne ...
Lifestyle
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forever Wena: why Cassper Nyovest is telling all of his fans to wear condoms Lifestyle
  2. Her name is Mbali Nhlapo, and she has 3 tips to keep your house squeaky clean Lifestyle
  3. 'Boy Kills World' stands out as a refreshing take on revenge flicks Lifestyle
  4. Asian cuisine expert joins Zioux restaurant Lifestyle
  5. Instagram is so last season, here’s why Gen Z is all about TikTok fashion Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi