Five reasons to get excited about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series

Another day, another smartphone release ... but the launch of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 series is different.

That's because this trio of devices — the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G — are packed with features that'll get even the most jaded tech enthusiast's pulse racing.

Here are five reasons to get excited about the Redmi Note 13 series:

1. Smart home integration

Your new Redmi Note 13 Series phone is the keystone of a smart home environment thanks to its ability to seamlessly integrate with Xiaomi smart wearables and smart home appliances.

Keen to start living the smart life? Take advantage of this brilliant bundle deal: Get the Redmi Note 13 for R329 a month, the Redmi Note 13 Pro for R429 a month, or the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G for R699 a month, on a 36-month contract from Vodacom, and you'll have the option to add a Xiaomi smart wearable or appliance to your contact for a nominal extra cost.

So, from only R9 extra a month, you could bundle your new smartphone with a Redmi Smart Watch, Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, Xiaomi Smart Speaker or Xiaomi Smart Fan.

Act fast: this deal is only valid until May 6 or while stocks last. For more information, visit the Vodacom website.

2. Fast chargers included

Unlike some other smartphone brands which don’t even give you a charger in the box anymore, Xiaomi has included a high-wattage charger with each of the devices in the Redmi Note 13 series.

The Redmi Note 13 has a 33W fast charger, the Redmi Note 13 Pro has a 67W turbocharger and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G kicks things into high gear with a 120W hypercharger.

With these fast chargers in play, the Redmi Note 13 Pro powers up to 100% in just 45 minutes, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G cuts that down to an astounding 19 minutes — numbers that were unthinkable a few years ago.

3. Incredible 200MP shooters

Both the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G come with a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 200MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Combine this with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 2X/4X optical-grade lossless zoom, professional lens calibration and a slew of built-in editing options, and you don’t just have a new camera phone in your pocket, you have a content creation suite that's ready to go at all times.