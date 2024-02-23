Top tips to help you celebrate 'Open That Bottle Night' this weekend

Lifestyle

Wine lovers unite to celebrate a day for savouring special bottles in their wine racks.
Image: Supplied

Raise your glasses, wine lovers. It's time to celebrate Open That Bottle Night. On February 24 wine lovers around the globe indulge in a delightful tradition: opening the special bottles they've been saving for the right moment. So, dust off your corkscrews and get ready to uncork memories.

The night originated with Dorothy J Gaiter and John Brecher, two wine journalists at the Wall Street Journal, in 2000. Their idea was simple: Set aside one night each year to enjoy the cherished bottles we save for a “someday” that never seems to arrive. And so, Open That Bottle Night was born — a celebration of good wine, great company and the joy of living in the moment. As you prepare to celebrate Open That Bottle Night, Riekie Viljoen, brand manager at Fat Bastard, shares a few tips to ensure a memorable experience: 

Choose wisely

Select a bottle from your collection that holds special meaning or significance. Whether it's a gift from a loved one, a souvenir from a memorable trip or a wine aged in small oak barrels to add greater weight and complexity, such as Fat Bastard’s Golden Reserve, let the bottle tell its story as you uncork it.

Set the mood

Create a cosy and inviting atmosphere with soft lighting, your favourite music and delicious snacks to pair with your wine.

Share the joy

Open That Bottle Night is best enjoyed with friends and loved ones. Invite them to join you in the festivities and raise a glass to the beauty of good company and good wine.

Looking for a little celeb inspiration? Here's what your favourite stars had to say:

THE WEEKND

Image: Supplied

So what is The Idol star's weekend special? A night of fine dining and a Six Dogs, Red Chenin. Make sure you've got those tables booked if you want to open a bottle.

SHEMAR MOORE

Image: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Celebrating solo? You don't need a night out to have a party. Look no further than a shirtless Shemar Moore getting jiggy with his favourite white wine on Instagram.

JOURDAN DUNN

Image: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images

Rose´ lovers need look no further than Victoria's Secret model Dunn, who loves to kick it back on a yacht. Spotted by Daily Mail on a fun-filled summer while on holiday with her fiancé.

KYLIE JENNER

Image: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The queen of lip fillers proves you don't have to do too much when having a relaxed weekend on Open That Bottle Night. Her drink of choice? An aromatic Pinot Grigio while snacking on strawberries.

BRIE LARSON

Image: Supplied

In case you missed the trend, let Captain Marvel star Brie Larson be a reminder to find your nearest frose´ (frozen rose´) for a sundowner.

