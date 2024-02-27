Legendary samurai will fall and great empires rise in epic series 'Shōgun'

Treachery and passion punctuate the plot of Shōgun, an epic drama series based on a best-selling James Clavell novel, which delves into the history behind the rise of warlords, samurai and a powerful new empire in feudal Japan.

Premiering on Disney+ SA on February 27, this 10-part limited series is set in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amid this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.