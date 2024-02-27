South Africa

Driver dies after trying to cross flooded bridge in Ekurhuleni

27 February 2024 - 10:27
Ekurhuleni EMS confirmed the motorist who tried to cross the flooded bridge was declared dead at the scene.
Image: X(Twitter)

A motorist who tried to cross a flooded bridge in Brakpan died on Monday amid a severe storm in the East Rand, according to Ekurhuleni emergency management services (EMS).

The city's EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said: “We received a call about a hail storm in the Brakpan CBD at about 3.04pm. Firefighters from central Brakpan fire station together with Springs fire station responded to the area, where there was a bridge reported to have flooded and a vehicle with occupants stuck inside.”

On arrival at the intersection of Station Road and Stoffberg Avenue, under the bridge, the vehicle was found stuck between two bridge pillars.

The team worked with the police water wing to search the vehicle as it was initially reported children were also inside.

“ No children were found, only the driver of the vehicle.

“The patient was declared dead by paramedics at the scene,” Ntladi said.

TimesLIVE

