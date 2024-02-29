Schweppes transforms headphones into social compasses

Music lovers in Cape Town recently turned their everyday strolls around the city into an immersive and vibrant musical journey with Schweppes' latest innovation: The Social Sound.

According to a survey by music lifestyle brand Sol Republic, 73% of people use headphones to escape. As a brand that encourages people to live as they were born — social — Schweppes flipped the script: headphones became more than just solitary audio devices, they were social compasses, where every beat was a step towards a new social experience.

It all started when a ground-breaking collaboration with Amapiano sensation Daliwonga transformed a routine Instagram live-stream call-to-action into a real-life treasure hunt. The goal? To find your way to a secret location and be part of an incredible, exclusive music event.