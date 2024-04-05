'Assert your worth': SA women in film forging new pathways to success
Johannesburg Film Festival event serves as a rallying cry for women in the local film and TV industry to advocate for themselves and others
The power of media has illuminated the challenges women face, emphasising the ongoing effort needed to cultivate a film industry that champions diversity and equal opportunities.
Despite strides forward, persistent hurdles such as unequal pay and limited avenues for progress remain. Systemic barriers hinder the journey towards gender parity and representation, as highlighted by stark statistics from a recent study by Clever Street Productions titled Breaking Barriers in Film: Gender Equality Struggles and Achievements. This reality underscores the pressing need for continued progress.
The Johannesburg Film Festival recently hosted captivating panel discussions featuring industry experts Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at the MultiChoice, and Lufuno Lefowa, senior manager of scripted content for telenovelas at MultiChoice. Alongside them were inspiring women from the film and television industry including Penny Lebyane, Connie Chiume and Clementine Mosimane. Together, they shared invaluable insights on personal and professional growth strategies, mentorship and the imperative of intentional action towards career aspirations.
With over 15 years of industry experience, Adonisi spearheads the strategic vision and oversees the daily operations of M-Net's array of local entertainment television channels. Similarly, Lefowa has overseen the production of award-winning shows such as Umkhokha: The Curse, Uzalo and 7de Laan.
In an industry that often pushes us to compromise, staying true to yourself is not just important, it's non-negotiableShirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at the MultiChoice Group
Their discussions illuminated the challenges they faced and the strategies they employed to navigate their paths to success. Adonisi emphasised the significance of pacing oneself and staying true to one's authentic self, underlining the importance of maintaining integrity amid the industry's demands. “In an industry that often pushes us to compromise, staying true to yourself is not just important, it's non-negotiable,” she said.
In parallel, Lefowa shed light on the imperative for women to prioritise mental health and create their own opportunities. Drawing from her own journey, she stressed the need for resilience and self-care: “We can't pour from an empty cup. Taking care of ourselves isn't selfish; it's necessary for sustainable success in this industry.”
Adonisi put a spotlight on the nuanced forms of discrimination, expressing concern that women, especially those who identify as lesbians, face bias not only for their gender but also for their sexual orientation. She urged women to confront these regressive attitudes, emphasising the importance of owning their power, earning recognition on merit and speaking out against injustices in the workplace.
The conversation ventured into the delicate balance between work and home life, with Adonisi advocating for both presence and organisation across personal and professional spheres. She shared practical strategies for maintaining equilibrium, highlighting the importance of setting boundaries and prioritising tasks effectively.
Setting boundaries isn't just about saying no; it's about saying yes to yourself and your wellbeingLufuno Lefowa, senior manager of scripted content for telenovelas at MultiChoice
Lefowa echoed this sentiment, emphasising the importance of preserving self-care amid the demands of a dynamic industry. “Setting boundaries isn't just about saying no; it's about saying yes to yourself and your wellbeing, we need to create spaces where all voices are heard and respected, regardless of gender,” she said.
The conversation continued in the “Celebrating Legends in the Industry” panel discussion, kick-started by Chiume, a powerhouse and esteemed actress, internationally recognised for her role in Black Panther, who has been a prominent figure on SA screens for nearly five decades.
Chiume discussed the obstacles faced by newcomers in the industry. “You have to network, find a mentor and be comfortable with NO,” she said. “And be confident in your strengths.”
Lebyane, a seasoned radio and TV personality, shared what keeps her motivated. “The passion beyond the hardships is what makes me love the industry.”
Actors must stand together; otherwise, we weaken our strengthPenny Lebyane, radio and TV personality
She emphasised the necessity for unity among actors, urging them to support one another. “Actors must stand together; otherwise, we weaken our strength.”
Lebyane encouraged perseverance and finding alternative paths towards goals. “Still do the work, even if it's not what you want.”
Mosimane, a stalwart in the industry, spoke about the importance of unity among actors. “When we recognise our value as actors and stand together, we strengthen our position. We need unions!”
She also addressed the systemic issues within the industry. “Today, I find encouragement in witnessing the increasing diversity,” she said, but said a lot more needed to be done.
Mosimane also underscored the power of research and writing in storytelling, saying, “Dig and don't be weary.”
As a call to action, women in the media industry are encouraged to network, seek mentorship and advocate for themselves and others. By bringing about a supportive and inclusive environment, we can pave the way for a brighter future for women in TV and film.
These conversations served as a rallying cry for women in the industry to assert their worth, advocate for change, and forge a path towards a more inclusive and equitable future.
This article was sponsored by DStv.