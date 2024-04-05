'Assert your worth': SA women in film forging new pathways to success

The power of media has illuminated the challenges women face, emphasising the ongoing effort needed to cultivate a film industry that champions diversity and equal opportunities.

Despite strides forward, persistent hurdles such as unequal pay and limited avenues for progress remain. Systemic barriers hinder the journey towards gender parity and representation, as highlighted by stark statistics from a recent study by Clever Street Productions titled Breaking Barriers in Film: Gender Equality Struggles and Achievements. This reality underscores the pressing need for continued progress.

The Johannesburg Film Festival recently hosted captivating panel discussions featuring industry experts Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at the MultiChoice, and Lufuno Lefowa, senior manager of scripted content for telenovelas at MultiChoice. Alongside them were inspiring women from the film and television industry including Penny Lebyane, Connie Chiume and Clementine Mosimane. Together, they shared invaluable insights on personal and professional growth strategies, mentorship and the imperative of intentional action towards career aspirations.

With over 15 years of industry experience, Adonisi spearheads the strategic vision and oversees the daily operations of M-Net's array of local entertainment television channels. Similarly, Lefowa has overseen the production of award-winning shows such as Umkhokha: The Curse, Uzalo and 7de Laan.