Lifestyle

Kehinde, Priscy Ojo, Thula Sindi: best and worst dressed at Bridgerton premiere

In a theme that called for a spotlight on Regency fashion, here are the stars who ascended and those who barely sparked inspiration on the red carpet

06 May 2024 - 12:57
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor

BEST..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. A new era of method dressing hits Hollywood and beyond Lifestyle
  2. 10 things to do in Prince Albert Lifestyle
  3. Madonna attracts 1.6-million to free concert at Brazil's Copacabana beach Lifestyle
  4. MICHAEL FRIDJHON | How wine adds to the meal, and the bill Lifestyle
  5. Inspiring new book salutes Soweto's early entrepreneurial pioneers Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...