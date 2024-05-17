Lifestyle

Here’s how you can nail Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fashion

From Reputation to Midnights, we break down how to rock her ever-changing style

17 May 2024 - 14:49 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Taylor Swift on the opening night of 'The Eras Tour' at State Farm Stadium.
Taylor Swift on the opening night of 'The Eras Tour' at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated UK stint of The Eras Tour is moving closer, and many fans will be looking to lock in their album-inspired looks in the next few weeks. 

According to experts at Boohoo, some of Taylor’s album eras are much more on-trend this year, and fashion experts expect to see a crossover from fashion week to the concert arena.  

The analysis looked at the most popular items on the runway this year and analysed each album’s aesthetic against the emerging trends. It also considered Pinterest searches for outfit elements related to each to identify increases in interest.  

Speaking about the tour, experts from Boohoo said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is one of the biggest events happening in the UK this year, and there’s a high expectation for fans to wear statement outfits to pay tribute to their favourite album as the tour emphasises the importance of aesthetics, ambience and style.  

“However, it’s worth considering which of the eras best encapsulates current trends and outfit aspirations as many fans will be looking to not only pay tribute to the singer’s works, but also to look good generally. While you can’t really go that wrong when dressing for a concert, some albums are much more on-trend than others.” 

For those looking to draw inspiration from the findings, the experts identified what’s so appealing about the trendiest eras: Reputation, Lover, Midnights and Debut.

REPUTATION

Taylor Swift during the 'Reputation Tour'.
Taylor Swift during the 'Reputation Tour'.
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

With rumours swirling that Reputation will be Swift’s next re-release under her own label, fans are looking to embrace the aesthetic  more than ever. 

The Reputation era marked a significant shift in Swift's musical and stylistic direction, introducing a darker, edgier aesthetic that reflected her emotional journey and spoke to how she felt largely misunderstood and villainised by her peers.  

Understandably, the heart of Reputation fashion embraces boldness and defiance, a stark contrast to her earlier releases.  

Those looking to emulate the era this year should consider a high-contrast body suit or opt for hot pants. This can be paired with knee-high or thigh-high boots, snake accessories and a bold red lip for the full effect.

LOVER

Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango.
Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lover marked a shift to a more romantic and whimsical aesthetic, highlighted by soft pastels, intricate frills, sparkling sequins and delicate lace. It’s no surprise that it’s appealing today, given the recent rise in coquette fashion. 

Dressing in the Lover era's style means embracing your inner romantic, softness and femininity. To take chic to the next level consider adding bows to your hair, accessories or a bow dress.

MIDNIGHTS

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for 'All Too Well' (10-minute Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for 'All Too Well' (10-minute Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Her Midnights tour outfits cross over into mob wife fashion, a trend that’s seen an enormous increase in search interest this year. To capitalise on the trend, we suggest pairing a fur coat with a sequin dress.   

Another trend on the catwalk this year was statement pieces that provide a sensory experience. With this trend you can hear your outfit, so select statement pieces that not only draw attention visually but also make a pleasing swishing sound, like many of Swift's dresses during this time.

TAYLOR SWIFT (DEBUT)

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the 2008 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Events Center.
Taylor Swift performs on stage during the 2008 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Events Center.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Swift's foray into music, marked by her eponymous debut album (though overlooked in the setlist), is rooted in country aesthetics, a style seeing a resurgence thanks to the likes of Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Kacey Musgraves 

Look to cowboy boots and hats that capture country-inspired fashion. It’s a great excuse to get the pieces out again if you bought them for the Barbie trend 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Wild West trend gets the Beyoncé boost

The pop star might be responsible for the surge after her latest album.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Experts weigh in on how top celebs achieve glowing skin

From Kylie Jenner to Victoria Beckham, here's how you can achieve the natural glow that has dominated Korean beauty trends and red carpets globally
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Here are Thembi Seete’s top tips for keeping your youthful glow

The 'Adulting' star gives us the lowdown on what it takes to age gracefully
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tripe curry cooked in under 45 minutes? We've got the recipe Lifestyle
  2. Natasha Sideris takes the cake Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | The world’s top 10 beaches, with Cape Town taking second place Lifestyle
  4. Get winter-ready with these cosy tips Lifestyle
  5. Netflix hits 40-million users for ad-supported plan Lifestyle

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI