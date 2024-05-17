Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated UK stint of The Eras Tour is moving closer, and many fans will be looking to lock in their album-inspired looks in the next few weeks.
According to experts at Boohoo, some of Taylor’s album eras are much more on-trend this year, and fashion experts expect to see a crossover from fashion week to the concert arena.
The analysis looked at the most popular items on the runway this year and analysed each album’s aesthetic against the emerging trends. It also considered Pinterest searches for outfit elements related to each to identify increases in interest.
Speaking about the tour, experts from Boohoo said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is one of the biggest events happening in the UK this year, and there’s a high expectation for fans to wear statement outfits to pay tribute to their favourite album as the tour emphasises the importance of aesthetics, ambience and style.
“However, it’s worth considering which of the eras best encapsulates current trends and outfit aspirations as many fans will be looking to not only pay tribute to the singer’s works, but also to look good generally. While you can’t really go that wrong when dressing for a concert, some albums are much more on-trend than others.”
For those looking to draw inspiration from the findings, the experts identified what’s so appealing about the trendiest eras: Reputation, Lover, Midnights and Debut.
Here’s how you can nail Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour fashion
From Reputation to Midnights, we break down how to rock her ever-changing style
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated UK stint of The Eras Tour is moving closer, and many fans will be looking to lock in their album-inspired looks in the next few weeks.
According to experts at Boohoo, some of Taylor’s album eras are much more on-trend this year, and fashion experts expect to see a crossover from fashion week to the concert arena.
The analysis looked at the most popular items on the runway this year and analysed each album’s aesthetic against the emerging trends. It also considered Pinterest searches for outfit elements related to each to identify increases in interest.
Speaking about the tour, experts from Boohoo said: “Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour is one of the biggest events happening in the UK this year, and there’s a high expectation for fans to wear statement outfits to pay tribute to their favourite album as the tour emphasises the importance of aesthetics, ambience and style.
“However, it’s worth considering which of the eras best encapsulates current trends and outfit aspirations as many fans will be looking to not only pay tribute to the singer’s works, but also to look good generally. While you can’t really go that wrong when dressing for a concert, some albums are much more on-trend than others.”
For those looking to draw inspiration from the findings, the experts identified what’s so appealing about the trendiest eras: Reputation, Lover, Midnights and Debut.
REPUTATION
Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
With rumours swirling that Reputation will be Swift’s next re-release under her own label, fans are looking to embrace the aesthetic more than ever.
The Reputation era marked a significant shift in Swift's musical and stylistic direction, introducing a darker, edgier aesthetic that reflected her emotional journey and spoke to how she felt largely misunderstood and villainised by her peers.
Understandably, the heart of Reputation fashion embraces boldness and defiance, a stark contrast to her earlier releases.
Those looking to emulate the era this year should consider a high-contrast body suit or opt for hot pants. This can be paired with knee-high or thigh-high boots, snake accessories and a bold red lip for the full effect.
LOVER
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Lover marked a shift to a more romantic and whimsical aesthetic, highlighted by soft pastels, intricate frills, sparkling sequins and delicate lace. It’s no surprise that it’s appealing today, given the recent rise in coquette fashion.
Dressing in the Lover era's style means embracing your inner romantic, softness and femininity. To take chic to the next level consider adding bows to your hair, accessories or a bow dress.
MIDNIGHTS
Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Her Midnights tour outfits cross over into mob wife fashion, a trend that’s seen an enormous increase in search interest this year. To capitalise on the trend, we suggest pairing a fur coat with a sequin dress.
Another trend on the catwalk this year was statement pieces that provide a sensory experience. With this trend you can hear your outfit, so select statement pieces that not only draw attention visually but also make a pleasing swishing sound, like many of Swift's dresses during this time.
TAYLOR SWIFT (DEBUT)
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Swift's foray into music, marked by her eponymous debut album (though overlooked in the setlist), is rooted in country aesthetics, a style seeing a resurgence thanks to the likes of Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Kacey Musgraves.
Look to cowboy boots and hats that capture country-inspired fashion. It’s a great excuse to get the pieces out again if you bought them for the Barbie trend.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Wild West trend gets the Beyoncé boost
Experts weigh in on how top celebs achieve glowing skin
Here are Thembi Seete’s top tips for keeping your youthful glow
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos