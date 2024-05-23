Luxe Restaurant Awards: 2024 winners

The night shone a spotlight on both emerging talent and established icons, celebrating the diversity and dynamism of South Africa's culinary landscape. Guests were treated to a sumptuous array of dishes, reflecting the rich tapestry of flavours that define the nation’s cuisine.
THE WINNERS
African Restaurant of the Year: The Happy Uncles
Bistro of the Year: Farro Restaurant
Burger Joint of the Year: Zuney Wagyu
Cafe of the Year: Hemelhuijs
Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Post and Pepper
Chef of the Year: Callan Austin
Coffee Shop of the Year: Truth Coffee
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year: Club Kloof
Culinary Change Award: Wandile Mabaso
Culinary Innovation Award: Rikku O'Donnchu
Culinary Media Personality of the Year: Clement Pedro
Culinary Rising Star Award: Matt Van Den Berg
Family Restaurant of the Year: The Table at De Meye
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Belly of the Beast
Grillhouse of the Year: VUUR Restaurant
Hidden Gem Award: Stefan's Restaurant at Erinvale Hotel & Spa
Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Upper Union
International Restaurant of the Year: Ouzeri
Legacy Award: La Colombe
Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year: Club Como
New Restaurant of the Year: Mertia
Pastry Chef of the Year: Jared Melamed
People's Choice Award: Kolonaki Greek Kouzina
Pioneer Award: James Gaag
Pop-Up Restaurant of the Year: Chef Rikku at The Art of Duplicity
Restaurant of the Year: La Petite Colombe
Restobar of the Year: The 11th Floor
Service Excellence Award: The Living Room
Street Food Restaurant of the Year: The Siba Deli
Supper Club of the Year: Tempo Luxury Restaurant
Sustainability Award: Salsify at the Roundhouse
Wine Service Award: Keize Mumba
Image: Supplied
