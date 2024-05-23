Lifestyle

Luxe Restaurant Awards: 2024 winners

The biggest names in South Africa’s dining space won big at the star-studded Luxe Awards

23 May 2024 - 16:00 By Staff Reporter
Winners at the Luxe Awards.
Image: Supplied

Monument House in Franschhoek played host this week to the 2024 Luxe Restaurant Awards, an illustrious celebration of South Africa's finest culinary talent. The event, known for its prestige and star-studded guest list, did not disappoint, bringing together luminaries from across the gastronomic world for an unforgettable evening of recognition and revelry.

Among the evening’s highlights was the announcement of La Petite Colombe as the Restaurant of the Year. Nestled in the heart of Franschhoek, La Petite Colombe has consistently dazzled with its innovative cuisine and impeccable service, making it a deserving recipient of this prestigious accolade.

Callan Austin was honoured as Chef of the Year, a testament to his exceptional culinary prowess and dedication to his craft. Austin’s creative vision and commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark in the industry, earning him this well-deserved recognition.

Chad Fourie, founder and chief judge of the Luxe Restaurant Awards, said of the significance of such accolades: “The Luxe Restaurant Awards play a crucial role in recognising the outstanding talent within our vibrant culinary landscape. South Africa boasts some of the most innovative and skilled chefs in the world, and these awards not only honour their achievements but also inspire the next generation of culinary artists.”

Matt van den Berg takes to the stage to accept his award for the evening.
Image: Supplied
Celebrity chef, Siba Mtongana.
Image: Supplied

The night shone a spotlight on both emerging talent and established icons, celebrating the diversity and dynamism of South Africa's culinary landscape. Guests were treated to a sumptuous array of dishes, reflecting the rich tapestry of flavours that define the nation’s cuisine.

THE WINNERS

African Restaurant of the Year: The Happy Uncles

Bistro of the Year: Farro Restaurant

Burger Joint of the Year: Zuney Wagyu

Cafe of the Year: Hemelhuijs

Casual Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Post and Pepper

Chef of the Year: Callan Austin

Coffee Shop of the Year: Truth Coffee

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year: Club Kloof

Culinary Change Award: Wandile Mabaso

Culinary Innovation Award: Rikku O'Donnchu                  

Culinary Media Personality of the Year: Clement Pedro

Culinary Rising Star Award: Matt Van Den Berg

Family Restaurant of the Year: The Table at De Meye

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Belly of the Beast

Grillhouse of the Year: VUUR Restaurant

Hidden Gem Award: Stefan's Restaurant at Erinvale Hotel & Spa

Hotel Restaurant of the Year: Upper Union

International Restaurant of the Year: Ouzeri

Legacy Award: La Colombe

Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year: Club Como

New Restaurant of the Year: Mertia

Pastry Chef of the Year: Jared Melamed

People's Choice Award: Kolonaki Greek Kouzina

Pioneer Award: James Gaag

Pop-Up Restaurant of the Year: Chef Rikku at The Art of Duplicity

Restaurant of the Year: La Petite Colombe

Restobar of the Year: The 11th Floor

Service Excellence Award: The Living Room

Street Food Restaurant of the Year: The Siba Deli

Supper Club of the Year: Tempo Luxury Restaurant

Sustainability Award: Salsify at the Roundhouse

Wine Service Award: Keize Mumba 

