This has been South Africa’s year to shine. In addition to the Springboks’ win at this year’s Rugby World Cup, the South African beekeeper team won at the 2023 UK National Honey Show; South African cookbook authors have been winning awards; our olive oil, brandy and wine has been winning awards; and Fyn and Fyn and La Colombe were placed in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants extended list.
The list of Mzansi’s accomplishments has been long (there's a lot more where that came from) and the latest good news is the inclusion of eight South African restaurants in this year’s Top 100 Restaurants of the World as announced by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards last week.
Announced to connect people with the best of luxury, these global awards select and celebrate the best luxury goods and services across categories such as restaurants, wine and spirits, hotels and resorts and architects and designers.
According to the announcement for this year’s top picks, the Top 100 “represents the epitome of luxury dining, bringing together the most worthy, reliable, and trusted representatives of the luxury restaurant industry from around the globe. Each establishment on this list has been meticulously chosen for its exceptional standards in cuisine, service, ambience and innovation.”
8 South African restaurants named among the World’s Top 100
The latest good news for South Africa’s restaurant industry is the inclusion of eight local restaurants in this year’s Luxury Lifestyle Awards
Image: 123RF/duha127
South Africa’s top wors-makers reveal the perfect way to enjoy your meat
The good news is that you don’t have to travel far and wide to sample some of this luxury. The South African restaurants which cracked this year’s list are:
JAN in France, the Michelin star restaurant started and run by South African chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, also made the list, coming in at the 41st spot.
For a full list of winners, visit the Luxury Lifestyle Awards website.
