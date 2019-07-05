Motoring

WATCH | David Coulthard races 'taxi driver' in new Red Bull video

05 July 2019 - 11:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu

Motor racing enthusiasts are obsessing over a Red Bull video featuring Formula One legend David Coulthard racing comedian Jason Goliath, who plays a taxi driver.

Snippets of the video have made the rounds on social media platforms and YouTube before, but the full video was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday..

In it, Coulthard reaches the finish line just before the taxi, gets out of the F1 Aston Martin Red Bull racing car and compliments Goliath's driving skills.

The comedian responds, "I didn't know it was you, otherwise I'd have tried harder."

Here are more clips from the shooting of the video.

MORE

Verstappen wins in Austria after thrilling duel with Leclerc

Mercedes' 10-race winning streak finally comes to an end
Motoring
4 days ago

Lewis Hamilton hit by three-place grid penalty in Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton was hit by a three-place penalty for the Austrian Grand Prix which demoted the Mercedes driver from second to fifth on the grid for ...
Sport
5 days ago

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes revisit scene of darkest hour

Five days after a one-two triumph so comprehensive it sparked heated debate about Formula One's future, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team revisit this ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as a car salesman news
  2. THEN AND NOW | Does the 2019 Opel Corsa GSi live up to its 'Boss' of a forebear Reviews
  3. More must be done to improve the safety of entry-level cars, says AA news
  4. BMW unveils new third-generation X6 New Models
  5. These are your winners and losers in the SA bakkie market Features

Latest Videos

Homecoming: South African troops return from DRC
DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break ...
X