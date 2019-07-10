Bloodhound SA-bound in 2019

The Bloodhound LSR world land-speed record project looked to have its handbrake permanently on last year when it went into administration. Then it was rescued in a last-minute bid by British businessman Ian Warhurst who we spoke to at the relaunch for the project in March this year.

At the time there was lots of positivity, but Warhurst and his team were reluctant to commit to exact dates when the rocket-propelled car would do its first high-speed runs on the Hakskeen Pan in SA’s Northern Cape.

That commitment has now arrived with the team announcing this week that those first runs will take place in October 2019.

“I’m thrilled that we can announce Bloodhound’s first trip to SA for these high-speed testing runs,” says Warhurst. “This world land-speed record campaign is unlike any other, with the opportunities opened up by digital technology that enabled the team to test the car’s design using computation fluid dynamics (CFD) and that will allow us to gather and share data about the car’s performance in real time.”

Following tests in Newquay in the UK in 2017, this will be the first time the newly liveried car will undertake proper high-speed tests and the team are aiming for a key milestone of 800km/h. The main aim is not just to achieve the speed but to collect essential data before going for the world record.

Between 640-800km/h, the specially designed wheels become almost secondary to the precisely designed aerodynamics, engineered to provide the essential level of grip on the surface of the pan. At 804km/h it is expected that the large 900mm aluminium wheels with their v-shaped edges will lift from the surface, leaving just a few millimetres in contact with the pan’s baked clay surface. It will be the first time these wheels will be properly tested.