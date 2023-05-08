If you have met a VW Polo GTI driver, you will know their life is a movie with more than a few plot twists and secrets.
One TikToker has exposed some of these “secrets” in a hilarious video we didn't know we needed until now.
Group CEO of Mit-Mak Motors, Bobby Petkov, has often had us in stitches with his hilarious reviews, and recently had the feed shaking again with a video showing off a GTI at his dealership.
The review took a turn worse than a cheesy romcom when Petkov decided to out GTI drivers.
“Normally these guys have two cellphones. Ladies, if you are dating one of these GTI owners and you wondering where the second cellphone is hidden, it is usually here,” he said, showing off the glove compartment, arm rest storage and spare wheel in the boot.
“If it's not there, it is probably back at his mom's house, because with an instalment this high he probably still lives with her.”
WATCH | 'Where is the second phone?' and holding the door in place: Polo GTI drivers' 'secrets' revealed
He also spilt that the driver's seat always looks nearly brand new because the drivers weigh so little.
Petkov mocked how drivers “hold the door in place” by putting their right arm outside the car while cruising, and how they order takeouts at the drive-through.
“How do you know if someone does crossfit or is a vegan? Just like someone who drives a GTI: they tell you,” he said.
Some “secrets” are probs better left for the streets to learn, Petkov.
