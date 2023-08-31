Strap in, baby: navigating SA’s car seat laws

Having a baby is a milestone moment, a life-changing experience that brings new responsibilities. For many moms-to-be, the days and weeks before they give birth are filled with preparations for the arrival of their newest family member. From cots and clothes to bottles and bibs, there is a dazzling array of baby gear to consider and many decisions to be made.

While it may seem that baby’s first car trip isn’t as much of a priority before the child is born, you will need to consider buying a car seat as soon as possible if you are planning to drive your newborn baby anywhere in your car.

What the law says

In SA, the National Road Traffic Act stipulates that:

Car seats for babies and young children under the age of three are compulsory. It is illegal to transport a child under three in a vehicle if they are not strapped into a car seat. The car seat used must meet a minimum prescribed SABS standard.

Any child between the ages of three and 14 must be wearing a seat belt or secured in a car seat when the vehicle is in operation. The driver of the vehicle is responsible, and liable, for this.

Experts also strongly recommend that children under the age of 12, or under a height of 1.5m, must be supported in a booster seat while travelling in a car to limit injury.

The need for children’s car seats

Netcare 911, a leading emergency medical service, says that infants are especially at risk for head and spinal cord injuries because their bones and ligaments are still developing. Their heads are also larger in proportion to their necks than those of adults, so their structural support system is still a little wobbly.

“There are two types of infant car seats, each with specific requirements for proper installation. When choosing your seat, remember that your baby’s head and neck are most at risk, though it also doesn’t take much to cause injury to any other part of the infant’s body,” says the service.

Car seats are a positive and necessary investment to ensure the safety of your little one. In SA, organisations and initiatives such as Precious Cargo and #carseatfullstop aim to inform and educate. However, as the technology improves and laws change, it is imperative that parents and anyone else driving infants and children do their due diligence to keep updated on child car safety best practices.

This article was sponsored by 1st for Women.