Why that old Citi Golf of yours might be a goldmine

First up was a nameplate that is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019. The Ford Capri first went on sale in 1969, and while it is a rare sight in SA, there are a few around, not to mention the beast that is the Perana Capri.

The one we drove is a very special one, as it was the last Capri to come off the production line in Cologne, Germany. It’s a 280, more commonly known as the Brooklands Capri because you could only order one in Brooklands Green. Its 2.8l fuel-injected engine produced a reasonable 86kW and it had a maximum speed of 204km/h.

Driving it around the more genteel city test track, the Capri required constant corrections on the steering as it rocked around on its suspension. It sat really well, though, and while its power is nothing compared to the likes of the recently introduced Mustang Bullitt, it was smooth and effortless to drive. You sit really far back with that long bonnet ahead of you and always feel like the back end is going to come around, but it doesn’t. Famed for being the favourite car of medallion-wearing blokes, the Capri has now become very collectible in international markets and it certainly made me feel like a 1980s television cop-show star.