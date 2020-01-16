Hatchbacks dethrone SUVs in SA's used-vehicle market

Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) may well be the darling of the global motor industry, but in SA, they have been dethroned by the humble hatchback.

According to used-vehicle sales data provided by AutoTrader, hatchbacks are the number one choice when it comes to body type in SA — by far. As the country's largest automotive digital marketplace, AutoTrader is well positioned to provide accurate motor-industry commentary and insight. According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, the company's data is an effective proxy for the automotive market.

He reveals that hatchbacks outsold SUVs by 18.9% in SA in 2019. “This is interesting, given the global popularity of SUVs,” he said. The meteoric rise of the SUV has been well documented. Last year was again a good year for the SUV. For instance, in the German car market, SUVs represented the fastest growing and largest segment of that country's new car market. The popularity of SUVs has, of course, also been bolstered by the many new luxury SUVs that have been launched — the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, for instance. The first SUV in the 116-year history of the automaker, it sold particularly well in 2019.