How to deal with mechanics when you know nothing about cars

If you don’t know a fan belt from an alternator, a mechanic’s workshop can be an intimidating place. Fortunately, it doesn’t take much to empower yourself with information — and the confidence will follow.

Most consumers understand very little about the inner workings of their cars, so they often feel at a disadvantage when discussing problems with mechanics. And that’s fine — after all, few of us would be able to take on the family doctor when it comes to matters of health.

That said, it doesn’t take much to acquire the knowledge that will make visits to the mechanic less daunting. The first tip, offered by Dewald Ranft, chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), is to make sure you describe your concerns about the car in detail.

That doesn’t mean researching until you’re able to name every part and offer the mechanic advice, but it does mean being able to describe any noises, rattles and shudders, and where they are.

If necessary, take him for a test drive so he is able to experience these for himself. This is far more effective than telling him “to do what needs to be done”. Don’t make suggestions about what needs to be fixed because you may send the mechanic in the wrong direction.