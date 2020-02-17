Big win for consumers as Competition Commission announces car servicing and repair guidelines

The Competition Commission has gazetted draft guidelines that seek to put an end to motorists being forced to have their in-warranty cars serviced or repaired only at manufacturer-approved service dealerships, under threat of having their warranties cancelled.

The guidelines, prepared in terms of the Competition Act, provide practical guidance to firms in the automotive sector on conduct that may be anti-competitive, and encourage competition through greater participation of small businesses and historically disadvantaged groups.

A finalised set of guidelines will be implemented as part of the Competition Act and will give authorities the power to “pursue anti-competitive behaviour through enforcement”.

In another major boon for consumers, the guidelines also state that vehicle manufacturers and approved dealers must allow consumers to fit non-original parts where a specific part's warranty has expired, without voiding the balance of the motor vehicle’s warranty.

And that’s not all - when vehicles are being sold, dealers and financiers must provide the consumer with details of all inclusions and exclusions in the service and maintenance plans.

Widespread failure to do this has given many motorists a false sense of security about the mechanical problems for which they are covered.

Currently, owners of new cars in South Africa are unique in the world for being “locked into" using a vehicle manufacturer's service centres, repair shops and parts with "embedded" motor and service plans. If they decide to use an independent service or repair provider of their choice, vehicle manufacturers void their warranties.

The new guidelines are set to make this practice illegal.