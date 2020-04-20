SA’s most fuel efficient budget cars

With the economy-ravaging lockdown putting many household budgets under severe strain, and possibly leading to more people considering buying-down to more affordable vehicles, we take a look at the small cars that will put the least pressure on fuel costs.

Here is a list of the most fuel-efficient budget cars on sale in SA:

Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi

The Ford Fiesta is a compact hatch with usable space and decent specification. Opt for the 1.5 TDCi version with a 3.3 litres /100km quoted average and you add the title of most fuel efficient car in the land to its capabilities. The turbo diesel engine delivers a fairly peppy 175Nm of torque along with its 63kW of power, showing that power needn’t necessarily be sacrificed in the name of fuel efficiency.

Price: R329,300.

Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo

A French-Japanese partnership sees these two little tykes using the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which provides 53kW and 93Nm of city-flitting outputs. A claimed consumption of 4.3 litres / 100km on a combined town-freeway cycle makes them fuel sippers of note.

The Peugeot is available in a single 108 Active model selling for R184,900. The Aygo offers four derivatives ranging in price from R178,400 to R206,500.