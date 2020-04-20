SA’s most fuel efficient budget cars
Since austerity is another byword of these times, here’s a list of cars that are kindest to your fuel budget
One piece of good news during the Covid-19 lockdown is the plummeting fuel price as the cost of international crude oil has dropped even faster than the rand against the dollar.
Petrol and diesel prices plunged dramatically at the beginning of April, and by the start of May they’re expected to experience another big reduction, with petrol set to cost R3.77 a litre less than before the imposed quarantine, and diesel R2.50 less.
But these prices won’t necessarily hold as demand for oil rises in a post-coronavirus world.
With the economy-ravaging lockdown putting many household budgets under severe strain, and possibly leading to more people considering buying-down to more affordable vehicles, we take a look at the small cars that will put the least pressure on fuel costs.
Here is a list of the most fuel-efficient budget cars on sale in SA:
Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi
The Ford Fiesta is a compact hatch with usable space and decent specification. Opt for the 1.5 TDCi version with a 3.3 litres /100km quoted average and you add the title of most fuel efficient car in the land to its capabilities. The turbo diesel engine delivers a fairly peppy 175Nm of torque along with its 63kW of power, showing that power needn’t necessarily be sacrificed in the name of fuel efficiency.
Price: R329,300.
Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo
A French-Japanese partnership sees these two little tykes using the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which provides 53kW and 93Nm of city-flitting outputs. A claimed consumption of 4.3 litres / 100km on a combined town-freeway cycle makes them fuel sippers of note.
The Peugeot is available in a single 108 Active model selling for R184,900. The Aygo offers four derivatives ranging in price from R178,400 to R206,500.
Fiat Panda 0.9 TwinAir Easy
Fiat’s little Panda hatch is powered by the smallest engine in the passenger car market. It’s a turbocharged, 875cc two-cylinder motor which drives the front wheels and claims to sip just 4.2 litres/100km on average. It also produces a useful 63kW/145Nm.
Price: R205,452.
Fiat 500 TwinAir Star
Using the same sub-1.0-litre two cylinder TwinAir as found in the Panda but in the lighter and smaller 500 body has ensured this little engine occupies two spots on the list. The 500 is a chic city car in dimensions, ethos and frugality and it boasts 4.0 litres /100km average fuel consumption.
Price: R219,900.
Fiat Tipo 1.3 Multijet Easy
At 4.5m long this Italian sedan blends real-world family space with excellent fuel consumption of 3.7 litres / 100km. It’s more than just a city car and punchy outputs of 70kW and 200Nm make this 1.3-litre turbo diesel sedan quite comfortable on the open road too.
Price: R287,936.
Renault Captur dCi Dynamique
With its 3.6 litres/100km average the Captur provides frugal consumption with the high-riding position so liked by many motorists. This crossover is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo diesel four-cylinder engine producing 66kW and a hearty 220Nm.
It costs R333,900.
* The listed fuel consumption figures are as claimed by the manufacturers but may not be achievable in real-world conditions. The list excludes electric and hybrid cars.