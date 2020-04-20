WATCH | How to build a miniature car engine
Petrolheads will be mesmerised by this video of a working mini engine being assembled
20 April 2020 - 09:18
If you have a fascination with things mechanical, you're sure to be delighted by this video which shows the assembly of a miniature four-cylinder engine.
Uploaded to Facebook by Maxpower Motor Sports, it's mesmerising to watch this metal hobby kit coming to life as all its mini components - pistons, valves, crankshaft et al - are bolted together.
The end result is a working model that shows how the various components of an engine interact with one another, with cutaways in the engine block showing the tiny pistons at work.
Watch and enjoy!
4cylinder engine Miniature For Petrol Heads !Posted by Maxpower Motor Sports on Wednesday, 28 August 2019