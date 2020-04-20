New Models

WATCH | How to build a miniature car engine

Petrolheads will be mesmerised by this video of a working mini engine being assembled

20 April 2020 - 09:18 By Motoring Reporter
A working model of a miniature four-cylinder engine.
A working model of a miniature four-cylinder engine.
Image: Youtube

If you have a fascination with things mechanical, you're sure to be delighted by this video which shows the assembly of a miniature four-cylinder engine.

Uploaded to Facebook by Maxpower Motor Sports, it's mesmerising to watch this metal hobby kit coming to life as all its mini components - pistons, valves, crankshaft et al - are bolted together.

The end result is a working model that shows how the various components of an engine interact with one another, with cutaways in the engine block showing the tiny pistons at work.

Watch and enjoy!

4cylinder engine Miniature For Petrol Heads !

Posted by Maxpower Motor Sports on Wednesday, 28 August 2019

MORE

Ford tests a smartwatch for social distancing

American automaker Ford is testing smartwatches to help workers in its US factories observe social distancing rules, reports Bloomberg
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | From F1 cars, to breathing aid: Mercedes joins fight against coronavirus

A new version of a breathing aid that can help Covid-19 patients has been developed. It's being made by a team involving Mercedes Formula One, and is ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The 10 best-selling used double-cab bakkies in SA Features
  2. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. #ThrowbackThursday: A trip to Welkom in five premium sedans Features
  5. Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff takes a stake in Aston Martin Motorsport

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
X